3 officers sick in hazmat situation after responding to dead body at hotel

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews have evacuated part of a hotel on Memorial Drive due to some type of hazardous material, police say. 

    DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to the United Inn & Suites Hotel along Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain shortly before 5 p.m. to investigate a body found inside a room. 

    When the officers arrived, they said they smelled a chemical-like odor that began to make the officers feel sick. 

    Authorities said 3 officers were sent to a local hospital to be checked out. 

    Investigators said cause of the odor is unknown at this point. 

    Fire investigators are currently taking samples inside the room to try and figure out what is causing the odor. 

