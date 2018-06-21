  • 50 best restaurants in the world: Where are they, how many in the US?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    If you want a seat at the world’s best restaurant, you had better make reservations. 
    It has only 12 tables.
    Osteria Francescana, a restaurant in Modena, Italy, took the top ranking as the world's best restaurant for the second time in three years in a survey from The World’s 50 Best.
    The ranking includes restaurants in 23 countries. Six of the eateries are in the United States.
    Osteria Francescana was noted for its “range of narratives” in the food, with compliments to chef Massimo Bottura for his dishes that play "with ingredients from the surrounding Emilia-Romagna region.”
    The six restaurants in the United States making the list are: Eleven Madison Park (No. 4), Cosme (No. 25) and Le Bernardin (No. 26) in Manhattan; Blue Hill at Stone Barns (No. 12) in Pocantico Hills, New York; Alinea (No. 34) in Chicago; and Saison (No. 46) in San Francisco.

    According to a statement, “the list is voted for by more than 1,000 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy.”

    Here are the top 10 restaurants.  

    1. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy
    2. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
    3. Mirazur, Menton, France 
    4. Eleven Madison Park, Manhattan 
    5. Gaggan, Bangkok
    6. Central, Lima, Peru
    7. Maido, Lima, Peru
    8. Arpege, Paris
    9. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
    10. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain

    Click here for the full list.

     

