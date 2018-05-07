Adele channels Kate Winslet's character for ‘Titanic'-themed 30th birthday party

Adele celebrated her 30th birthday in “Titanic” fashion.
Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer channeled Rose DeWitt Bukater, the fictional character from the 1997 movie played by Kate Winslet.
The James Cameron-directed blockbuster starred Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Jack Dawson. In the film, Jack and Rose fall in love on the ill-fated cruise ship.
Although “Titanic” has a sad ending, Adele’s party was a hit. In a series of photos posted on Instagram, the mother of one wears a dark beaded gown similar to the one donned by Winslet. She also wears a dark red wig, making her look eerily similar to Rose.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far,” Adele captioned the Sunday post. She also thanked her friends and family for supporting her love for the movie.
“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}