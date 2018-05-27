  • Amazon's  first fulfillment center in Oklahoma expected to create 1,500 jobs

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Amazon announced Saturday that it will open its first fulfillment center in Oklahoma City by the end of 2019.

    The 600,000 square-foot facility will be located in Oklahoma and will create more than 1,500 full-time jobs, according to a news release from the company:

    “We’re excited to open our first fulfillment center in Oklahoma and in a city with an outstanding workforce and a commitment to providing great opportunities for employment,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Amazon is committed to creating a positive economic impact in Oklahoma City and enhancing the customer experience throughout the region.”

    The facility will be responsible for packing and shipping small items to customers.

    Those interested in learning about working at an Amazon fulfillment center may visit AmazonDelivers.jobs.

     

