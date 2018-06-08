Anthony Bourdain: A life of food

Antony Bourdain was known as a chef and television host who didn’t pull punches. He spoke his mind, unfiltered, no matter the subject or who he would anger.
He was a best-selling author and a television personality.
Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel room after committing suicide, CNN reported. He was 61.
>>Read: World reacts to death of Anthony Bourdain
A look back at the life of the world-renowned chef, author and TV host, according to Biography.com:
- Bourdain was born in New York City on June 25, 1956.
- Attended Vassar College for two years.
- Graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978.
- He was executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles.
- Published article “Don’t Read Before Eating This” for the “The New Yorker.” The article dove behind the scenes of how restaurants and their kitchens operate.
- Hosted “A Cook’s Tour” and “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations”
- Authored several books including “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.”
- He also appeared as a judge on “Top Chef” and “Top Chef All-Stars.”
>>Read: Chef, author, TV star Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
Bourdain admitted a past addiction to drugs and alcohol. In his book, “Kitchen Confidential” he outlined his battles with drugs including LSD, cocaine and heroin. He said he sold his record collection to buy drugs, Fox News reported.
>>Read: Twitter reacts to the death of Anthony Bourdain, star of “Parts Unknown”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}