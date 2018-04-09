0 Atlanta mayor cleans house, asks entire cabinet to resign

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday told her cabinet members that she wants their resignations by the end of the day.

A city official said that Bottoms has also told her cabinet — a group that includes 35 top city officials — that she will decide by the end of the week whose resignations she will accept and whose she will decline.

That official, who declined to be identified, was asked to resign.

Bottoms won a narrow victory in the Dec. 5 runoff against Mary Norwood, partly because former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed endorsed her.

After Bottoms took office in January, she informed all of Reeds’ former staff members that they could remain on the job for roughly 90 days while she got to know them better.

That period is now over.

It’s unclear if Bottoms has already made decisions about who she will retain. But there were hints.

On Monday, the city-issued cell phone of Communications Director Anne Torres appeared to be no longer in service. A message said the number had been “changed, disconnected, or no longer working.”

