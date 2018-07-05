0 Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry welcome third child, Canon W. Jack Curry

The Currys are now a family of five.

E! News reported that celebrity cook and TV personality Ayesha Curry announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry welcomed their third child, a son, on July 2.

>> Read more trending news

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018,” a caption read on her Instagram page. “He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

The post shows big sisters Riley Curry, 5, and Ryan Carson Curry, 2, in the hospital bed with Canon. Riley is holding her little brother.

Steph Curry confirmed the news moments later in an Instagram post of his own in which he cradles Canon in his arms.

“On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry,” the caption read.

Ayesha Curry has routinely used Instagram to make family announcements. She revealed she was pregnant in February with a photo of herself in a T-shirt that said “preggers.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.