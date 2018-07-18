  • Bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London park on ‘Jurassic Park' anniversary

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON - A 25-foot statue of actor Jeff Goldblum, posing open-shirted in a famous pose from “Jurassic Park” has appeared at Potters Field Park in London.

    It honors the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment of “Jurassic Park” in the United Kingdom, USA Today reports.

    The statue depicts Goldblum’s character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, in a famous scene after a run-in with a T-Rex that left him with a broken leg. 

    European telecommunications company Now TV had the statue erected in Potters Field, in front of London’s Tower Bridge, on Wednesday. 

    People take photos by a 25ft statue of actor Jeff Goldblum in a pose from a scene in the first Jurassic Park movie, which has been created by a TV channel to celebrate the film's 25th birthday, at Potters Fields Park, London, Wednesday July 18, 2018.
    Doug Peters/AP

