Ben & Jerry's is giving away free ice cream Tuesday

Get ready for another free guilty pleasure.
Ben & Jerry's scoop shops are scooping out their ice cream for free tomorrow all around the world.
From noon until 8 p.m., the popular ice cream company's stores will give everyone who stops by a cone of your favorite flavor for free.
It's the company's way to say thanks for another year of success, according to Ben & Jerry's Facebook event.
Every year there are long lines, so the company has come up with 10 ways to pass the line time like talking to strangers and starting a sing-a-long.
Ben & Jerry's has been giving free cones away since 1979.
#FreeConeDay is this Tuesday 4/10, all over the world! We're getting ready, are you? Most Scoop Shops are open from 12pm-8pm for this magical day. Get more information and find your nearest location here >> https://t.co/leuIEcWLOt pic.twitter.com/SrbRyEbSl7— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 8, 2018
