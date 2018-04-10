Best Pizza in Every State: The winners are…

Everyone knows there’s amazing pizza to be found in every state, and several of your best spots claim to be “the best.”
But which places actually take the top spot?
The Daily Meal compiled a handy list that breaks down the best pizza in every state, as well as Washington D.C.
In Massachusetts, Area Four in Cambridge has been called the best in the state.
In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia’s Pizzeria Vetri is tops.
In Georgia, Duluth is the home of O4W, while Charlotte can boast North Carolina’s best, Pizzeria Omaggio.
For Florida, Delray Beach’s Scuola Vecchia Pizza has the best pizza for the Sunshine State.
Memphis’ own Hog & Hominy has the best pizza for Tennessee.
Empire Slice House in Oklahoma City is the best for Oklahoma.
No one can mess with Texas’ Home Slice Pizza in Austin.
Seattle is home to Washington’s best Serious Pie.
For Ohio, nothing can beat Crust in Cleveland.
New York is known for its pizza, but John’s of Bleecker Street is known as the best.
For the full list, click here.
