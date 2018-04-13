0 Bloggers rip mom for feeding 4-year-old peanut butter sandwich at Target

A mother writing on a New York parenting blog was miffed when she was confronted by a shopper at Target for feeding her 4-year-old daughter a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. So she asked her fellow bloggers if it was still OK to do that.

The answer: A resounding no, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Has it become unacceptable to eat peanut butter in public?” the woman asked on the blog UrbanBaby. “DD was eating a pb&j at a store today, and a woman stopped me to lecture me about peanut allergies.”

Surprisingly, the other moms agreed with the angry shopper, the Chronicle reported.

"That's really inconsiderate," one person wrote. "So many kids have life threatening allergies to peanut butter. Eating it in a shopping cart GUARANTEES it will be smeared on the handle, etc. It's really awful you would do this. Sorry, but imagine if it were your child with the allergy."

Another mom said it the act was “kind of lousy.”

“You are aware that kids with peanut allergies exist in the world, so it's kind of a D move to let your kid smear peanut butter all over the child seat of a public cart,” she wrote.

Another poster said she was “totally fine” with the peanut butter sandwich, “But I would judge you based on feeding your child in a Target shopping cart.

“Depending on the age, squeeze fruit or yogurt maybe acceptable but to feed a sandwich is just too much. Don’t they have tables at Target?”

“Why was your kid eating a sticky mess in a store,” another parent wrote. “Feed your kid at a table!”

The original poster had the final word.

“There was no peanut butter on the cart. Seriously,” she wrote. “She ate the sandwich, I wiped her hands.’

“Done.”

