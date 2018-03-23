  • Budweiser's Clydesdale team may be growing, new colt born

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BOONVILLE, MO. - The farm that breeds the horses for Budweiser’s Clydesdale team has some baby news.

    A new colt was born Sunday night, and he could have a legendary job ahead of him once he grows up.

    Hours after the unnamed horse was born, he was standing 3 1/2 feet tall and weighed in at 170 pounds, KTVI reported.

    Right now he’s living at Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri, but will move to Grant’s farm where he’ll be cared for for about two and a half years. Then he’ll go to the training facility at Meramec, New Hampshire, when he’s three, KTVI reported.

    When the horse turns four, he’ll be considered a rookie Clydesdale, Ozarks First reported.

    The Missouri facility in Boonville is celebrating its 10th year in operation, Ozarks First reported. It currently has more than 70 Clydesdales on the 300-acre property.

