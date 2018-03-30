Canned chicken sold at Sam's Club recalled for 'extraneous materials'

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a recall of canned chicken that was sold at Sam’s Club stores across the country.
USDA officials said that Tony Downs Food Company has recalled more than 96,000 pounds of chicken because it could be contaminated with hard plastic.
The cans of chunked chicken were produced on Nov. 28 and 29, 2017, and have the establishment number P-65 inside the USDA inspection mark.
They were sold in two types of cans under the Member’s Mark brand:
- 12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.
- 50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.
There have been no reports of anyone getting sick because of the contamination, but consumers are being urged to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
