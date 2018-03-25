Coming soon: Another Sister Jean bobblehead

The basketball team at Loyola University Chicago has become the darling of the NCAA Tournament as it heads to the Final Four, and the story of team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt has been the heartwarming story of March Madness.
Now, Sister Jean will be getting another bobblehead, the Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced.
Sister Jean is a 98-year-old nun who has rooted for the Ramblers for more than 50 years. The bobblehead will be officially licensed by the university and is expected to ship in June, the Bobblehead Hall announced.
Sister Jean bobbleheads were produced by the school in 2011 and 2015, The Chicago Tribune reported.
The new one will add to the collection. Presale prices are $25, the Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced on its website. The Hall announced that proceeds from the sale of each bobblehead will benefit the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Sister Jean has her own Bobblehead. #nextlevel pic.twitter.com/MF3CIpDudL— Peter Pilling (@PillingPeter) March 15, 2018
