0 Could a Spice Girls-Backstreet Boys tour be in the works?

It’s the stuff pop dreams are made of -- would the Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys ever team up?

Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown (aka Mel B.) told Hoda Kotb on Wednesday’s airing of “The Today Show” that the ‘90s power girl group will reunite for a tour.

“I still do (love performing). I’m the only one that keeps on saying, ‘We’re gonna be performing,’ which we are gonna be performing,” Brown said. “Finally they got it together.”

Fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has denied rumors of a tour in a recent Vogue interview -- which Kotb pointed out to Brown.

“She’s always bloody saying that,” Brown said. “Stop it! We are touring!”

The chances of a Spice Girls reunion have seemed more plausible in recent months.

Beckham (aka Posh Spice) posted a photo on Instagram of a get-together with Brown (aka Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Horner -- formally Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice).

Former Spice Girls band manager Simon Fuller was also there.

Now, enter the Backstreet Boys.

Nick Carter told Us Weekly in 2017 that the band has always wanted to be involved in a Spice Girls reunion tour.

“We’ve had conversations, I’ve had conversations with Scary Spice and Emma, and we’ve talked about it,” said Carter. “We’re always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour.”

The Backstreet Boys have been hosting a cruise ship tour since the end of their popular residency at Las Vegas and recently paid special tribute to the Spice Girls.

Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson surprised fans by dressing as their favorite Spice Girls during the 2018 BSB Cruise to Turks and Caicos in May, People reports.

“Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years. #SpiceBoys #BSBCruise2018,” the band captioned a group photo on Instagram and Twitter.

It looks like the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls could have it that way, if they really really want.

