  • Counting Crows announce ‘25 Years and Counting' tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Counting Crows are going on a tour in celebration of 25 years together.

    AOL.com reported that the rock band announced the “25 Years and Counting” tour Monday. The group will make more than 40 stops, starting June 27 in Boise, Idaho, and ending Sept. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Counting Crows formed in 1991 in Berkeley, California. The current lineup includes Adam Duritz, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, Dan Vickrey, David Immerglück, Jim Bogios and Millard Powers.

    The tour will include the rock band Live at most dates.

    “The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night,” Counting Crows vocalist Duritz told AOL.com. “The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can’t wait!”

    Tickets for the “25 Years and Counting” tour go on sale for the general public April 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fan presale starts April 3 at  10 a.m. local time.

    Dates for the tour can be found below. More information on dates and tickets can be found at LiveNation.com.

    June 27: Boise, Idaho, at Taco Bell Arena

    June 29: Auburn, Washington, at White River Amphitheatre

    June 30: Ridgefield, Washington, at Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

    July 2: Reno, Nevada, at Grand Sierra Resort

    July 3: Murphys, California, at Ironstone Amphitheatre

    July 6: Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

    July 8: Irvine, California, at FivePoint Amphitheatre

    July 10: Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

    July 13: Indio, California, at Fantasy Springs Casino

    July 14: Las Vegas at The Joint

    July 16: Salt Lake City at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

    July 18: Denver at Pepsi Center

    July 21: Austin, Texas, Austin360 Amphitheater

    July 22: Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

    July 24: Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

    July 26: Tupelo, Mississippi, at BancorpSouth Arena

    July 28: Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

    July 29: Atlanta at Chastain Park Amphitheatre

    July 31: St. Petersburg, Florida, at Al Lang Stadium

    Aug 1: West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

    Aug 4: Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

    Aug 5: Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

    Aug 7: Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

    Aug 8: Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

    Aug 10: Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

    Aug 11: Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion

    Aug 14: Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

    Aug 15: Hartford, Connecticut, at XFINITY Theatre

    Aug 17: Boston at Xfinity Center

    Aug 18: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

    Aug 22: Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

    Aug 25: Syracuse, New York, at New York State Fair

    Aug 26: Cleveland at Blossom Music Center

    Aug 29: Toronto at Budweiser Stage

    Aug 30: Pittsburgh at KeyBank Pavilion

    Sept 1: Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

    Sept 2: Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre

    Sept 5: Champaign, Illinois, at State Farm Center

    Sept 6: Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

    Sept 8: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

    Sept 9: St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

    Sept 11: Kansas City, Missouri, at Starlight Theatre

    Sept 13: Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

    Sept 15: Sioux City, Iowa, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

    Sept 16: Minneapolis at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

    Sept 18: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at U.S. Cellular Center

    Sept 19: Madison, Wisconsin, at Breese Stevens Field

    Sept 22: Nashville, Tennessee, at Pilgrimage Festival

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

