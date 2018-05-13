0 Fire on Six Flags Over Georgia ride sends two employees to hospital

ATLANTA - There were some scary moments for parkgoers Saturday when a train ride at Six Flags Over Georgia caught fire.

Officials with the theme park told WSB-TV that the train’s engine started on fire.

Two employees near the train had to be taken to a hospital.

The park said there were no parkgoers on the ride, but one guest did receive an injury from the incident. The person was treated at the park’s medical center and released.

Viewer video sent to WSB-TV shows large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the train.

Employees could be seen on the video moving people away from the train as loud pops could be heard coming from it.

Six Flags officials said the employees were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Six Flags sent us a statement saying:

“A fire broke out on the engine of the Six Flags Railroad and was quickly contained. No guests were on board. The area was immediately evacuated. Two employees were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. The train is closed for further inspection.”

