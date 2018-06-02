Happy birthday: Rubble the cat turns 30

Rubble the cat hit a big milestone this week, celebrating his 30th birthday, the Daily Mail reported.
The feline, one of the oldest cats in the world and the United Kingdom’s oldest cat, had a party at a veterinarian’s office in Exeter, England, the newspaper reported.
Rubble, who lives with Michele Heritage, got his favorite cat food and a free checkup to mark his big birthday.
“He's a lovely cat, although he has got a little grumpy in his old age,” said Heritage, 50, who works at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
The oldest cat on record is Creme Puff of Austin, Texas, who was born Aug. 3, 1967, and died Aug. 6, 2005 -- according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the oldest living cat is Scooter, a Siamese from Mansfield, Texas.
Heritage said she met Rubble when he was a kitten in 1988.
“It was just before my 20th birthday when I got him,” Heritage told the Daily Mail. “He was part of a litter cat that my sister's friend had and I had just left home.
'I was lonely living on my own so got him in as a kitten. It was in May 1988.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}