Have you seen him? Florida inmate escapes during work release in Jacksonville, police say

Police in Jacksonville, Florida, are searching for an inmate who escaped during work release, authorities said.
Victor Nash, 36, removed his GPS ankle monitor and has not returned, police said.
He was in the area of Hogans Creek near North Catherine Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Nash was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
ActionNewsJax looked into his criminal background and found Nash was arrested in August, accused of burglary at AA Auto Parts on Beaver Street.
If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or send an email to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
BOLO | Officers in Jacksonville are searching for this escaped inmate. He took off his ankle monitor and didn't come back from a work release assignment.— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) November 18, 2019
I'm digging into his criminal history and will have a live report where he was last seen on CBS47 FOX30 at 5. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/4lp8lPFaoM
