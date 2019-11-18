  • Have you seen him? Florida inmate escapes during work release in Jacksonville, police say

    By: Aurielle Eady, ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Police in Jacksonville, Florida, are searching for an inmate who escaped during work release, authorities said.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    Victor Nash, 36, removed his GPS ankle monitor and has not returned, police said.  

    He was in the area of Hogans Creek near North Catherine Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

    Nash was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. 

    ActionNewsJax looked into his criminal background and found Nash was arrested in August, accused of burglary at AA Auto Parts on Beaver Street. 

    If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or send an email to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories