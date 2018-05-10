0 Here's how to find out how much you've spent on Amazon

Amazon has a ton of items available for purchase, from clothing and groceries to electronics and books. Ever wonder how much you’ve spent on all those Amazon goodies?

Here’s a way to find out.

First, log into your account and click “Accounts & Lists.” From the dropdown menu, select “Your Account.”

The next page will include order, security and payment options. Under the “Ordering and Shopping Preferences” section, choose “Download Order Reports.”

From there, you can request a variety of reports, including ones for returns and refunds. To see how much you’ve spent on purchases, click “Items” from the “Report Type” drop down box. You can choose a start date as far back as Jan. 1, 2008, and an end date as current as today. You can also name your reports to distinguish them from others.

After filling in all of the blanks, push the “Request Report” button to process your order. The length and extent of your information will determine how long it will take to complete it. Once it’s done, you will get a CSV file, which downloads automatically. In some cases, you will receive an email with that document if it takes more than a few minutes to complete.

Once you have it, you can then open it in an Excel or Google spreadsheet, which just lists the values of all of your purchases. However, highlight all of your items in the “AD” or “Item Total” column and click “AutoSum” from the home ribbon to calculate the total. Then you’ll know exactly how to much you’ve spent on Amazon in a given time.

Boxes travel on conveyor belts at an Amazon Fulfillment Center. Amazon customers can download a report that lists how much they have spent on the online retailer's site. Mark Makela/Getty Images

