  • Jay-Z, Beyonce release joint album ‘Everything is Love'

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Nearly a week after Beyonce and Jay-Zbegan their “On the Run II” tour, the artists released a joint album, sending the internet into a frenzy.

    Titled “Everything Is Love,” the nine-track recording made its debut on Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal Saturday evening.

    The couple released a music video for one of the songs, too. 

    Beyonce also took to Instagram posting some album images, including the cover art, which garnered more than 350,000 likes in 30 minutes.

     

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    The release had been heavily speculated about after Jay-Z announced the couple were recording together in November.

