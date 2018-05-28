JetBlue 'saves a seat' in honor of Memorial Day

Many companies are honoring the military this Memorial Day weekend by offering discounts and other special offers to veterans and active service members.
JetBlue chose to mark the day by “saving a seat.”
The airline posted an image on Facebook of an empty airplane seat lined with a special cover. The seat cover was imprinted with an image and message to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action: “You are not forgotten.”
There was an American flag on the seat.
JetBlue wrote on Facebook, “Saving a a seat in remembrance of our heroes.”
