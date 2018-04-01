  • Laura Ingraham takes week off from Fox News show after David Hogg-led ad boycott

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham is taking a week off from her Fox News show, "The Ingraham Angle," amid an advertiser boycott led by David Hogg, a survivor of the deadly Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

    "A blessed Good Friday and Passover to all of you," she said Friday on her show. "I'll be off next week for Easter break with my kids, but fear not: We've got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me."

    According to the New York Times, Fox News said Ingraham's time off is for a "preplanned" family vacation.

    The news came after at least 11 advertisers announced they would no longer advertise on Ingraham's show following backlash over a tweet she posted mocking Hogg's college rejections.

    "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," she wrote, adding that he was "dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA ... totally predictable given acceptance rates."

    Hogg responded by asking Ingraham who her biggest advertisers are and organized a boycott. Wayfair, Nestle, Hulu, TripAdvisor and other companies soon pulled their ads from the show.

    Ingraham issued an apology Thursday, saying she was sorry "for any upset or hurt my tweet caused [Hogg] or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

    Hogg replied that he would accept Ingraham's apology "only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight," adding, "It's time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children."

    After learning of Ingraham's weeklong break, Hogg tweeted: "Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week."

    Laura Ingraham and David Hogg

