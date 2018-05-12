0 Longaberger Co. shutting down: How much will your baskets sell for now?

‎NEWARK, Ohio - Iconic basket maker Longaberger Co. has gone out of business but their products are still fetching a high price online.

The company, which until about two years ago was headquarted in a basket-shaped building in Newark, announced this week that it is going out of business.

The company’s closing could affect the price of Longaberger’s baskets. There were more than 18,000 Longaberger Co. products for sale on Ebay this week and they were going for a wide range of prices on the online auction website.

The highest priced Longaberger item on Ebay was a mini-wall cabinet display with 14 miniature baskets that was selling for $2,200, according to the website. Shipping and handling will cost the buyer another $75.

The cheapest Longaberger basket, which has a slanted opening on top and a red tint to it, was selling on Ebay for just under $2.

Cabinet displays with with multiple baskets made up the remaining top four highest-priced items, ranging from $787 to $1,700.

The most expensive single Longaberger basket listed on Ebay was a “rare miniature Larry Longaberger Bread & Milk Basket” which is selling for close to $750. The basket comes with free shipping.

