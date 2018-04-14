Longtime paranormal radio host Art Bell dead at 72

Longtime radio host Art Bell, whose paranormal-themed show “Coast to Coast AM” was nationally syndicated, died Friday at his Nevada home, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He was 72.
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Bell’s death.
Bell’s show was broadcast on approximately 500 North American radio stations during its peak in the 1990s. Bell’s program aired from his hometown of Pahrump before he left the late-night show in 2002. He had a brief stint on SiriusXM satellite radio in 2013, the Review-Journal reported.
Bell was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on June 17, 1945. He was a medic during the Vietnam War.
According to the Coast to Coast AM website, Bell was an FCC licensed radio technician at age 13. The website also said that Bell set a Guinness World Record for a solo broadcast marathon, at more than 116 hours, while working as a DJ on KSBK in Okinawa, Japan. That record has since been broken; the current mark of 205 hours, 2 minutes, 54 seconds was set in 2016 by Stefano Venneri on Radio BBSI in Alessandria, Italy, Guinness said on its website
BREAKING: Longtime radio host Art Bell has died at his Pahrump home, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office saidhttps://t.co/qJSSPZxfDI pic.twitter.com/nGxCeHKrVN— Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) April 14, 2018
Radio host Art Bell, a longtime Pahrump resident known for his paranormal-themed radio show, passed away today at his home today according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. He was 72. An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death. #artbell #paranormal pic.twitter.com/dMsSu4tQsK— Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 14, 2018
