‘Lucifer' reborn: Netflix picks up canceled Fox series

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Netflix has made a deal to bring back “Lucifer,” a comic-book drama that Fox canceled in March after three seasons.

    Netflix announced Friday it will release fourth season of the popular series on its streaming service, starring Tom Ellis as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar.

    In the series, Morningstar gives up his throne to become a civilian consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department, while running his own nightclub. Lauren German costars as his detective partner.

    Netflix has not announced a date for the new series release.

    The decision came last minute, after a three-month, fan-led #SaveLucifer campaign on Twitter. 

    This isn’t the first canceled series to find a new home this year.

    ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ was picked up by NBC for a sixth season after Fox dropped the series.

