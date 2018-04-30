  • Mariah Carey returning to Vegas for The Butterfly Returns residency

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - Mariah Carey has announced she is returning to Las Vegas for another residency.

    Billboard reported that the vocalist is coming back to Caesars Palace for The Butterfly Returns residency.

    “I’m thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th!” Carey tweeted Monday.

    The Butterfly Returns will be the fourth residency for Carey. She was previously at The Colosseum for “Mariah #1 to Infinity” from May 2015 to July 2017. She did an annual residency, “All I Want for Christmas Is You, a Night of Joy and Festivity” from December 2014 to December 2017. In 2009, she did four intimate shows at The Pearl at The Palms.

    Carey, who recently announced she has bipolar II disorder, is recording her newest album, previously announced for late 2017. After her residency, Carey will have international shows in October and November in Australia and Asia.

    Dates for The Butterfly Returns residency are below. More information and tickets, including fan club pre-sale tickets, can be found at MariahCarey.com.

    July 5, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15

    Aug. 31

    Sept. 1, 2, 5, 9, 10

