Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker's son accused of sexually assaulting woman on JetBlue flight

BOSTON - The son of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a flight Wednesday, but no charges have been filed in the case.
The incident reportedly happened on a JetBlue flight when Baker’s son, Andrew Baker, known as A.J., was flying from Washington, D.C. to Boston.
Sources told Boston 25 News a female passenger accused A.J. of groping her breast on the flight.
"This is a personal matter for the Baker Family and A.J. will cooperate with any request from authorities," Baker’s office said in a statement.
JetBlue responded to requests for confirmation with a statement.
"On June 20, the crew of flight 1345 were notified of an incident between customers shortly before landing in Boston," the statement read. "The aircraft landed at approximately 11 p.m. local time where it was met by local authorities.”
Massachusetts State Police say charges have not been filed, and they are not investigating since it is not in the department's jurisdiction.
A.J. Baker's attorney, Roberto Braceras, released a statement on the allegations.
"A.J. is fully cooperating and looks forward to a resolution of this matter," Braceras said.
