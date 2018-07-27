Mayonnaise ice cream now sold in Scotland shop

FALKIRK, Scotland - An ice cream shop in Scotland is dividing fans and people all over the world with mayonnaise ice cream.
The shop’s owner, Kyle Gentleman, described the flavor on the “Today” show as a “full-on hit of fat and cream, followed by an eggy, milky aftertaste.”
Adventurous fans of mayonnaise and unusual ice cream will have to visit Falkirk, Scotland, to try the flavor.
The shop, called Ice, is known for other unique flavors, including Monster Energy Drink and Strongbow cider.
