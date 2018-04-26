Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' character ties the knot with co-star in her final episode

Before American actress Meghan Markle marries British royal Prince Harry next month in real life she married her co-star as lawyer Rachel Zane in her final episode of the television drama “Suits.”
The last episode featuring Markle aired Wednesday night on USA Network and it also marked the last appearance on the show for her co-star and love interest on the series Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike.
The pair tied the knot in a subdued and last-minute ceremony in the finale and have moved to Seattle to run a law firm. The eighth season of “Suits” is now in production.
Markle, who met her prince while working on “Suits” and living in Toronto where the series is produced, is scheduled to wed Prince Harry on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The couple met on a blind date in July 2016 thanks to a mutual friend. They confirmed their relationship to the public in November 2016. The two vowed to never go two weeks without seeing each other. After more than a year of dating, they announced their engagement. Prince Harry proposed to Meghan at their cottage in November 2017. The couple will wed on May 19, 2018.
