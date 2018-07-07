Memphis woman dies after being stabbed in head during fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-year-old woman died Friday night after being stabbed in the head during a neighborhood fight, Memphis police said.
Britney Algood, a recent high school graduate, was taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle and later died as a result of her injures.
Investigators were called to the Memphis neighborhood around 5:50 p.m. and found two women, who witnesses said knew one another, fighting.
"Once she pulled off, the victim was bleeding heavily," one witness said.
The witness said he was leaving work when he saw the commotion. He said many spectators were around with cell phone cameras rolling.
"One girl had her camera out and was hitting the girl at the same time her friend was dying," she said.
The person responsible for the stabbing remained on the scene. She was later detained by officers.
No charges have been filed yet, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}