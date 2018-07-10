0 Mom charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before officers arrived, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee mother who was found unresponsive in her Memphis apartment is facing criminal charges in the death of her baby.

On Sunday, officers said they received a 911 call from a woman saying there was a dead individual in her apartment on the 6900 block of Red Oaks Circle, and there would be another dead person at the location by the time they arrived.

When emergency responders arrived, nobody answered the door, so they busted in, according to an arrest affidavit for Jamyl Price.

Officers said they found a baby wrapped in a blanket and lying unresponsive on the bathroom floor. They then saw Price, 22, in the bathtub, according to the affidavit.

There was evidence in the bathroom that indicated Price tried to commit suicide, according to the affidavit.

Price regained consciousness while being treated in the apartment, police said. While being transported to the hospital, she told paramedics she "thought her baby could breathe underwater," according to the affidavit.

Investigators searched the apartment to collect evidence. It was determined that Price was the person who called 911.

Officers also learned Price had threatened to commit suicide the day before, police said. Her child's father contacted one of her parents about the threats, but he was told she was all right and was "just depressed," according to police documents.

After being treated, Price was questioned by investigators. Police documents say she gave a statement of admission, stating she was responsible for her daughter's death.

Price reportedly told investigators she took her daughter to the apartment pool and stuck her under water for "two to three seconds" and noticed she was struggling to breathe. She said she went back to the apartment to perform CPR, but eventually realized her daughter was dead, according to police documents.

The affidavit states Price spent the rest of the day inside the apartment trying to find ways to kill herself. She didn't call 911 until she thought she was about to die from a suicide attempt, police said.

The cause of death for the baby has not been determined.

Price is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Price’s father told WHBQ that he is devastated by the loss of the granddaughter he never got to meet.

“How would anyone feel that’s a father hearing that their daughter tried to commit suicide by taking a lot of pills – and that their granddaughter is no longer here?” Cersec Price said.

Price said he couldn’t see his daughter doing something like that.

“I can’t imagine my daughter doing this to her child,” Price said. “I can’t. As a matter of fact, I don’t believe it.”

