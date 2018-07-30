National Cheesecake Day 2018: The Cheesecake Factory, others offering deals

National Cheesecake Day is July 30 and several restaurants have offers to celebrate.
Check the list below to find out more about the offers. Not every restaurant or location is available everywhere, and not every location is participating, but the list can give cheesecake lovers an idea of where to go for deals.
The Cheesecake Factory announced earlier this month that it would offer half-price cheesecake slices to customers who dine in July 30, which is National Cheesecake Day. Two new flavors, Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon swirl cheesecake, are on the menu this year.
Our #NationalCheesecakeDay celebration with Any Slice, Half Price* for dine-in guests starts tomorrow!— Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2018
*Offer valid July 30th, 2018. For dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US and Puerto Rico Restaurants. pic.twitter.com/TtHI0dLQYt
The restaurant will also donate 25 cents for every slice sold through February to Feeding America, a national food bank network.
There is a limit of one slice per guest.
Located in New York, cheesecake lovers around the country can take advantage of National Cheesecake Day deals by getting a whole Junior’s cheesecake for a discounted price. The New York chain ships cakes with $15 standard two-day shipping. For National Cheesecake Day, the restaurant is touting its “best prices of the year” for online orders.
Customers can get a full Cheesecake Factory cake to share at Harry & David’s online store. Customers can enter coupon CAKESHIP at checkout for free shipping though 11:59 p.m. July 31.
