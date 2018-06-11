Police: 'Kids shoot up schools ... I shoot up dealerships,' angry customer says

A Florida man who was unhappy with his vehicle’s mechanical problems was arrested after he was accused of leaving a telephone threat at a car dealership that said, in part, “Kids shoot up schools … I shoot up dealerships,” the Sun-Sentinel reported Monday.
Christopher Morgan Cave, 26, of Miramar, was arrested June 4 by the Pembroke Pines Police Department. He is charged with making a false report of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, the arrest report said.
According to the arrest report, Cave left a 98-second telephone message June 2 with Pines Ford Lincoln in Pembroke Pines. Cave said he was angry because of “mechanical problems” with his vehicle.
According to the arrest report, Cave’s message said, “Guess what? Kids shoot up schools, you take my payments and the car ain’t right. I shoot up dealerships.”
The message apparently was a reference to the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, located a few miles away. Seventeen people, including 14 students, were killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting.
After listening to the June 2 message, the dealership’s manager sent three employees home because he feared for their lives, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Police said Cave admitted to leaving the message, adding he was frustrated with the work the dealership’s mechanics had performed on his vehicle.
Cave remains in jail with his bond set at $125,000.
