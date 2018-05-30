0 Roseanne reboot canceled: 8 TV shows dumped over controversies

Comedian Roseanne Barr’s rebooted ABC sitcom “Roseanne” was canceled Tuesday after Barr posted a racist remark about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett on Twitter. However, Barr’s show isn’t the first to get the boot after a controversy.

Here’s a list of other TV series that have been dumped over off-screen drama.

‘All My Babies’ Mama’

In 2012, Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo collaborated with Oxygen for a reality series that would follow him, his 11 children and 10 babies’ mothers.

The series’ premise received much criticism. Many accused the network of glorifying stereotypical portrayals of black families, and an online petition was created, which was signed by more than 37,000 people.

“This is not just an attack on African-American parents and children....but ALL PARENTS AND CHILDREN!” organizers wrote on the change.org site.

The show was canceled before it even aired. In 2016, Shawty Lo was killed in a car accident.

‘EV and Ocho’

VH1 made plans to air a series that documented couple Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Evelyn Lozada as they prepared for their wedding. The former football player and reality star reportedly began dating in 2010.

In August 2012, the two got into a physical altercation, according to reports. Johnson allegedly left Lozada with a 3-inch gash on her forehead.

Their show was subsequently canceled a week before it was supposed to premiere, and the couple later divorced.

‘The Good Life’

Atlanta artist CeeLo Green starred in TBS’ “The Good Life.” It showed the musician juggling his busy producing, recording and performing schedule.

During the off season in, he posted some controversial tweets about rape. He wrote, “If someone is passed out they're not even WITH you consciously, so WITH Implies consent. People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!”

While he deleted the tweet, TBS decided to sunset the show after women's rights group UltraViolet petitioned the network to cancel it.

‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’

Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, was cast into the spotlight after starring in TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras.” She was such a fan favorite that the network gave her a show, which also followed her family.

However, TV producers discovered that Thompson’s mother, June Shannon, was linked to Mark Daniels, a man who was sentenced to prison for allegedly molesting one of Shannon’s daughters. Shannon denied the association, but TLC still decided to do away with the show.

“TLC has cancelled the series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and ended all activities around the series, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children’s ongoing comfort and well being.”

Paula Deen on the Food Network

In 2013, Paula Deen was in the midst of scandal when she admitted to using racial slurs including using the n-word. A former manager of one of her restaurants filed a lawsuit against the TV chef, and Deen recalled using inappropriate language in court documents.

She publicly apologized via YouTube, but lost her show on the Food Network and a ton of endorsement deals from companies such as Walmart, Target and QVC.

‘Buckwild’

MTV’s “Buckwild” highlighted the lives of nine young adults in West Virginia. In April 2013, production of season 2 was halted after the death of cast member Shain Gandee, who died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. MTV eventually decided to cancel the show.

‘The Cosby Show’

Although the popular sitcom was not canceled during production, several networks, including Centric, Aspire, TV Land and Bounce, stopped airing reruns in 2014 following rape allegations against Bill Cosby.

In April 2018, Cosby was convicted of sexual assault. A sentencing time has yet to be announced, but he could serve up to 10 years on each of the three counts of which he was convicted.

‘Roseanne’

In May 2018, Roseanne tweeted a racist remark toward Valerie Jarrett, a former White House adviser under President Barack Obama. On Twitter, she wrote, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Hours after her comments, ABC canceled the reboot, which returned to airwaves for a second season in March 2018.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

