Stormy Daniels interview gives '60 Minutes' highest ratings in 10 years

The overnights are in and Anderson Cooper’s interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels boosted “60 Minutes” to its highest-rated episode since 2008, CNN reported.
The Nielsen ratings showed that the episode for the CBS newsmagazine drew more than twice as many viewers. Final ratings, expected later Monday, project the episode to be the highest-rated “60 Minutes” episode since Barack and Michelle Obama were interviewed after the 2008 election, CNN reported.
>> Stormy Daniels: Complete interview transcript
The show was aided by the NCAA basketball tournament, which preceded the show. Kansas defeated Duke in overtime, providing a strong lead-in for “60 Minutes.”
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, gave her account of her alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels also revealed in the interview that she was threatened by an unknown person in 2011, a few weeks after she consented to an interview with a tabloid magazine about Trump, CNN reported.
"I think it was important for people to actually see her and hear her," Cooper said on CNN's "New Day" program Monday. "Viewers can make up their own mind whether they believe she's credible.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}