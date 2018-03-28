0 Tyra Banks admits she had a nose job early in her career in new memoir

Tyra Banks confirmed what many have suspected for years in her new book: She had a nose job.

People reported that the retired supermodel and mother said in her new memoir, written with her mother Carolyn London, “Perfect is Boring,” that she got a nose job early in her career.

>> Read more trending news

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” Banks, 44, told People. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

Banks told the publication that despite the praise celebrities get for donning makeup-free looks, it’s necessary for some.

“I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.”

“We place a lot of emphasis on (the no makeup look),” Banks said. “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

Banks said women should be able to “fix it or flaunt it” and do both as they choose without judgement.

“If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it,” she said. “But if you feel insecure about something … I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that.”

“Perfect is Boring” will be released April 3.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.