Vermont wants remote workers, will pay $10,000 to move

If you ever thought working from your home in the middle of Vermont, your dream may soon come true thanks to a new law in the Green Mountain State. And the state will pay you to move there.
If eligible, workers who relocate can get up to $5,000 a year over two years, with a $10,000 maximum because of the state’s new remote worker grant program, CNN Money reported.
But if you live in Vermont, then you’re not eligible, Burlington Free Press reported.
“We think Vermont is well-positioned to capitalize on the increase in the availability of remote work,” Michael Schirling said.
Schirling is the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development secretary.
He says the state thinks that it will be a good offer for couples where one member has a more traditional job offer in Vermont while the second can work remotely, the Free Press reported.
Here’s how to qualify:
- Must work in a home office or a co-working space
- Full-time employee of a company based outside Vermont
- Full-time Vermont residents after Jan. 1, 2019.
What is covered by the $5,000-$10,000 grant:
- Moving expenses
- Membership fees for co-working spaces,
- Computer software
- Computer hardware
- Broadband
Money will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and there are limits each year for the total amount of money available, CNN Money reported.
