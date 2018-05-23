  • WATCH: Adoptive mom's heartwarming video shows older boys including shy son in basketball game

    COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - A video and message posted by a Green County, Oklahoma, mom is spreading quickly on social media.

    Christy Rowden posted the video Monday afternoon after a heartwarming moment at a park.

    Rowden said she was at the park with her two children that afternoon when a bus of students from Oologah Upper Elementary pulled up and started playing on the basketball court.

    Rowden’s 7-year-old son was adopted from Uganda. Rowden said he can be shy and, as a result, stood back as the older boys played basketball.

    Soon after, the fifth-grade boys reportedly came up to her son, Asher, introduced themselves and invited him to play.

    The boys quickly welcomed him into their game, cheering him on and giving high-fives.

    Rowden said the moment brought a tear to her eye, especially since she is the mom of a black boy in a mostly white community.

    Rowden shared the post to remind people that there is still good in the world and to thank the children who were so kind to her son.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

