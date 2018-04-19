Whole Foods ends loyalty program, promises ‘new perks'

Whole Foods has made a major announcement: The company is ending its Rewards Pilot Program and digital coupons.
The change comes to customers on May 2.
The company made the announcement this week. All rewards must be redeemed and digital coupons used by May 1 or be lost. Any other benefits, including unused rewards, will not roll over to other accounts, Whole Foods said in its online announcement.
The change also affects the Whole Body Benefits and 365 Rewards programs that are offered in stores, the “Today“ show reported.
Amazon bought the grocery store chain in 2017 and announced then that “Amazon Prime will become Whole Food Market’s customer rewards program, providing Prime members with special savings and other in-store benefits,” “Today” reported.
Whole Foods has recently offered discounts for Prime members, used Prime Now for grocery delivery and given 5 percent cash back to customers who use an Amazon Prime Rewards credit card, The Verge reported.
