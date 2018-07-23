  • ‘Wicked Tuna' reality star Nicholas ‘Duffy' Fudge dies unexpectedly at 28

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    “Wicked Tuna” reality TV star Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge died unexpectedly last week, according to the show and officials with its network, the National Geographic Channel.

    The cause of death for the 28-year-old Fudge, who was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing boat, Pinwheel, was not released.

    In a statement posted on Twitter, officials with the reality TV show, which follows Gloucester-based fishing vessels as they try to catch highly sought-after and valuable bluefin tuna, confirmed Fudge passed away last Thursday.

    “We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss,” the statement said.

    Show officials announced Duffy’s death on an episode that aired Sunday and held a moment of silence on “Wicked Tuna’s” Twitter page.

    Fudge was born in Topsfield, Massachusetts, but grew up in Greenland, New Hampshire, according to his obituary.

    He was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and loved sports, including fishing, hockey, snowboarding and surfing.

    He was hired by “Wicked Tuna” after becoming one of the best sports fishermen in the country, his obituary said.

    Showing a little bit of humor, his obituary said the fisherman had moved on to the next life. 

    “Nick now begins his next adventure to locate his missing cell phones, ID’s, and credit cards.”

     

