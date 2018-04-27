Woman accused of hiding handcuff key in chicken sandwich at state prison

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly concealing a plastic handcuff key in a chicken sandwich during a visit at a state prison in Bradford County in the northeastern part of the state.
Authorities said Trisha Denlinger, 48, was booked into the Bradford County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of certain articles on Department of Corrections state property.
According to the complaint against Denlinger, the incident happened while she was visiting her husband, who is jailed at Florida State Prison.
Once at the prison, she allegedly purchased a sealed chicken sandwich, unsealed it, and put it in the microwave to heat up. She then gave the sandwich to a corrections officer to search, and he found a plastic handcuff key in it, according to the arrest record.
The affidavit says Denlinger made it through three prison fences and four gates before she was caught with the contraband. She also went through a metal detector, and her personal items went through an x-ray scanner, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Denlinger did speak with investigators, but her comments have been redacted from the arrest report.
