Woman stabs HR employee with pen while resigning, police say

TROY, Mich. - A home health care nurse allegedly choked a human resources employee and stabbed her with a pen while resigning earlier this month, police said.
Sakyra Keyona Ellis, 28, returned equipment including a broken tablet while resigning July 3 when an HR employee said she would have to pay $500 for the broken electronic device, according to WXYZ.
That’s when Ellis put the woman in a chokehold and stabbed her in the left arm with a pen, police said, according to WXYZ.
Ellis fled the scene in her car, but police pulled her over shortly later. She was arrested and charged with assault and battery, according to WDIV.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}