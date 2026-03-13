‘Sesame Street’ owners file lawsuit against SeaWorld over licensing dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street,” has filed a lawsuit against SeaWorld for allegedly breaching a licensing agreement to promote the brand.

The legal filing, submitted Thursday, claims the theme park operator failed to uphold its contractual obligations.

Channel 9 reporter Q McCray got a first look at the Sesame Street attraction which includes a splash pad, the iconic 123 stoop and two parades every day.

In the filing, Sesame Workshop alleges that SeaWorld ignored the terms of their partnership by withholding royalty payments and closing themed sites.

The organization is now seeking to terminate its agreement with the company and recover damages.

SeaWorld operates several attractions and themed areas based on the “Sesame Street” television program.

These locations feature well-known characters including Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo.

Sesame Workshop also seeks to terminate the current licensing agreement, which would end SeaWorld’s right to use the brand and its characters at its theme parks.

A SeaWorld representative told Channel 9:

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed by Sesame Workshop and look forward to setting the record straight in court.”

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