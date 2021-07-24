4 people injured in 2 stabbings out front of separate strip clubs in New York

4 people injured in 2 stabbings out front of separate strip clubs FILE PHOTO: Four people were injured early Saturday morning in separate stabbings in front of two different strip clubs in New York, investigators said. (Jason Doiy/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four people were injured early Saturday morning in separate stabbings in front of two different strip clubs in New York, investigators said.

Syracuse police were called around 2:09 a.m. about shots fired outside the Alpine Gentleman’s Club, Syracuse.com reported.

Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said officers arrived to find about 150 people out front of the club and a 28-year-old man who was stabbed in the stomach. He is expected to survive. No one had been shot.

Later, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the hospital where there were three victims with stab wounds. Investigators said the victims, all male, were stabbed out front of The Bunny Club.

The men, two of whom are aged 32 and 31, are expected to survive.

