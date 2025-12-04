Apple Music replays your 2025 listening habits

Like so many other services, Apple Music is giving you an insight into your music habits for 2025.

The company has released Apple Music Replay on Dec. 2, and it is a yearly look at what you listened to, which is then combined into a custom playlist, USA Today reported.

The data is compiled starting in February and is similar to Spotify Wrap.

The platform will find your top songs, artists, playlists, genres and stations using your listening history, number of plays each item gets, and how much time you’ve spent listening to them, Apple said.

The data can also be broken down monthly. You can share your insights and also see if you’re a top listener of specific artists or genres.

So how can you find your Replay?

You go to the Apple Music app on your device and it should be under the home tab.

But if you don’t have Apple Music installed, you can go to replay.music.apple.com and log in to your Apple Account.

For more on Apple Music Replay, click here.

