Hamas attack: More than 1,100 confirmed dead on both sides, thousands wounded (Live updates)

Over 1,100 people are dead and thousands are wounded on both sides after Hamas attacked several sites in Israel.

Israel says that the country is at war after the surprise attack with the government giving the go-ahead for “significant military steps” to answer for the attack carried out by the Palestinian terrorist group, The Associated Press reported. That includes deploying special forces to regain control at four locations now controlled by Hamas.

The country has also drafted 300,000 reservists since Saturday to fight against Hamas as Israel is “going on the offensive,” Reuters reported.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza. Israel will cut electricity and issue blockades to stop food, water and fuel into the country, CNN reported.

Fighting continues into the third day with at least 700 killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza. Hamas said it had launched 120 rockets into Ashdod and Ashkelon in southern Israel. It also launched rockets into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, CNN reported.

On Monday, Israel’s Iron Dome air defense was targeting Hamas rockets that were being fired on Ashdod, CNN reported.

Chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said that border towns that had been taken by Hamas are back under Israeli control but there were still some isolated attacks, Reuters reported.

