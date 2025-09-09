Body found in Tesla owned by singer D4vd

Police in Los Angeles said a body was found in a Tesla owned by singer D4vd that was in a Hollywood impound lot.

TMZ reported that Los Angeles Police were alerted to a foul odor coming from the vehicle and that’s when the body was found.

The car was in the impound lot for a couple of days and the body was found in a bag, KABC reported. They were in the front trunk or frunk of the 2023 Tesla.

The death is under investigation and the person’s identity has not been made available, KNBC reported.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is on the road for his “Withered” tour and was scheduled to be in Minneapolis on Tuesday. He has a stop in Los Angeles later this month, KABC reported.

D4vd is known for hits such as “Here With Me” and “Romantic Homicide.”

