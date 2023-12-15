Bryan Kohberger’s defense given access to house where murders occurred before demolition

The University of Idaho said that Bryan Kohberger’s defense team was given access on Thursday and Friday to the house where four students were killed ahead of demolition later this month.

The house where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed was given to the University of Idaho earlier this year. The university plans to start demolition of it on Dec. 28, according to The Associated Press.

The university says it decided to have demolition start over winter break to “decrease further impact on the students who live in that area..”

The university said that last month, Kohberger’s defense asked for access as they prepare for a trial. No trial date has been set yet.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” President Scott Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

Kohberger is accused of killing students Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen and Kaylee. According to the AP, he was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University which was a sort drive from where the murders took place. Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania at his parent’s house due to DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video investigators obtained.