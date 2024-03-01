CDC drops 5-day COVID isolation guidelines

People who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to isolate themselves for five days under new guidance shared Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency had been expected to drop the recommendation. Health officials said people can return to work or regular activities if they have mild symptoms of COVID-19, are improving and have gone at least one day without a fever, The Associated Press reported.

The CDC laid out justification for the decision in a 25-page document obtained by The Washington Post.

“Our goal here is to protect those at risk for severe illness while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy-to-understand and can be followed,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen said Friday, according to the newspaper. She added that the change “reflects the progress we’ve made in protecting against severe illness from COVID.”

Since Jan. 1, 2020, nearly 1.2 million people have died of COVID-19 nationwide, CDC data shows. At the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S., though it dropped to 10th last year, according to the AP.

The CDC has adjusted its isolation guidelines in regard to COVID-19 before. Initially, the agency urged people to avoid others for 10 days after testing positive for the viral infection, though that timeline was halved in December 2021.

